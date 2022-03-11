Family from Ukraine prepares for future in Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A young family left everything behind in Ukraine to come to Connecticut.

It’s a story Eyewitness News has been following all week as we share their brave journey.

Viktoria Zakhidna and her two small children came here with just one suitcase.

Now she needs to figure out where they go from here.

4-year-old Elizabeth and 6-year-old Daniel are now safe and sound after their mother, 27-year-old Viktoria Zakhidna, decided to bring them from Ukraine to the United States.

“I decided to come here to the USA to save my kids and myself,” Viktoria said.

She says it took 12 hours for her to travel from Ukraine to Poland, where they took a bus.

“No one believe war could happen. News said war could happen. War could happen but everyone doesn’t believe. Everyone just lived regular life,” said Viktoria.

That regular life was turned upside down.

Viktoria’s sister, who we met earlier this week at the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford, lives in Middletown.

She bought three plane tickets for her family to fly from Poland to New York City.

They arrived Tuesday night as Viktoria has a green card, but the journey hasn’t been easy.

“For my daughter it was like a game. She didn’t understand what is going on. I pick her up. But my son he was crying. He understand everything and what is going on. When I was on my way to Poland for crossing the border he said, mommy don’t, don’t leave the bus because Russian soldiers could kill you,” Viktoria said.

With her husband, father and grandparents still in Ukraine, she’s trying to figure out what’s next.

She believes this will be a long-term stay.

“This is pretty sad but what can I do? First thing I was thinking about is that it’s my kids. I was thinking about my kids and want them to have an education,” she said.

Soon she plans to enroll them both in school.

Viktoria, who was a graphic designer, plans to look for work too.

But with a war still happening, she thinks about those she left behind.

“I hope everything will be ok. And I hope my family will be ok,” said Viktoria.

Viktoria says a lot of people she knew in Ukraine also fled the country, with just the money they saved.

