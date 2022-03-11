Food price increases impact restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As food prices keep going up, restaurants are getting forced to make tough choices.

Prices for things like meat and dairy have jumped 40 or 50 percent in the last year.

Many restaurants already didn’t have much wiggle room before inflation.

Connecticut Restaurant Association Executive Director Scott Dolch said, “right now it just feels every time I turn a corner, there’s a new challenge.”

Connecticut restaurants thought they were headed for a better situation.

COVID numbers are coming down and warmer weather means people can dine outside again. But now inflation is driving up their costs.

Vaughn’s Irish Public House Manager Erin Sweeney said, “certainly our bread has all gone up, i mean all our food across the board, uh, kind of domino effect.”

Experts warn grain prices could soon soar.

According to the Connecticut Restaurant Association, meat prices are up 50 percent from last year.

Dairy prices 40 percent. Even the price of plastic is up for eateries that shifted to takeout.

“The costs and even trying to source some of these products are getting to be very difficult for them,” said Dolch.

Restaurants also don’t have high profit margins, especially with a pandemic that’s last two years and, for some places, a shortage of workers. That makes it hard for owners to know when to raise prices.

“You don’t want to pass along the burden too much and still just make sure you hit your bottom line,” said Sweeney.

One thing that has helped restaurants like Vaughn’s Irish Public House in Hartford, the customers so far continue to come out.

“We sell beer and burgers, so we’re pretty protected there, people always make room in their budget there,” said Sweeney.

The restaurant association says some places have had to change their menus on the fly, either because some food items are either too expensive or not available.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.