Gas prices impact bus services

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Rising gas prices are also impacting some businesses, like public transportation companies.

Bus companies are certainly seeing more people turn to public transportation.

Companies like DATTCO are feeling the pain at the pump.

As gas prices rise to all-time highs, more people are turning to public transportation.

“You got to do what you got to do. I’m just going to put the gas in the car, put the bus money in the bus and keep on going because you got to get around,” said Monique Miling.

The Vice President of Sales at DATTCO, Kyle Devivo said they’ve seen an increase in ridership just this week.

“When gas is up 50-60% it really changes people’s behavior in terms of how they think about traveling,” said Devivo.

But could the soaring gas prices lead to bus companies upping prices?

“I love the [bus] prices now I hope they don’t go up. The senior all day is a good deal,” said Barbara Valentine.

“It’s really to be expected. I’m not going to be surprised if they do up the bus prices,” said Devin Hall.

Most bus companies use thousands of gallons of fuel a day.

DATTCO uses about 10,000 gallons a day to fuel their charter and school buses.

The company provides transportation to 30 school districts across Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“It’s definitely an impact on our business and unfortunately our customers are going to start to feel some of the impact of that,” said Devivo.

Devivo says DATTCO buys fuel in advance, so any impacts for customers could be months away.

“The last thing we want to do is pass it forth to our customers but definitely something if this continues to happen at the regular gas pump then that it’ll start to impact them into the summer and fall,” said Devivo.

The good news for bus riders, DATTCO says their routes won’t be impacted by the rising gas prices.

