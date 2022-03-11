Hartford schools make masks optional starting March 28

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Public Schools will make masks optional for students and staff starting March 28, the district announced Friday.

Officials say the last day masks will be required is March 25.

“This decision was made in consultation with the District Health & Safety Team, the District’s Medical Director, and local health officials, and aligns with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the CT Department of Public Health, and the CT State Department of Education,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Superintendent.

The school district talked about guidelines for individuals that test positive for COVID.

“Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will still need to isolate for at least 5 days, must be symptom-free before returning to school (to be verified by the school nurse), and will be required to wear a mask from days 6-10,” officials said.

Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez shared the updates here.

