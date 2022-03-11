High gas prices have people looking to public transportation

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Anyone who drives to work is feeling the conflict in Ukraine in their wallet.

Gas prices continue to set new highs.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut is just under $4.49, which broke the all-time mark from Thursday. Some stations have even higher prices.

More people are now turning to public transportation to save a little money.

The bus company DATTCO, which provides vehicles for dozens of cities and school districts, said it doesn’t have the final numbers yet, but its ridership levels skyrocketed this week.

The good news for DATTCO is that it buys its fuel months in advance, so the high prices have not impacted its bottom line. However, that could change if the conflict drags on.

Meanwhile, Connecticut is hoping to be less reliant on gas for public transit going forward.

Friday morning in New Haven, Sen. Chris Murphy said he will announce that the state will soon get 22 new all electric buses thanks to an $11.4 million federal grant.

A news conference is set to happen on the New Haven Green at 10:30 a.m.

