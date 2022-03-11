Lawmakers calling for relief at the gas pump

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The push is on for relief at the gas pump.

Prices are soaring and lawmakers are calling for lower prices.

Here at home, Republicans want to suspend the state gas tax, and some Democratic governors agree taxes should be cut.

Governor Lamont says he supports giving some relief.

But he says he wants to make sure consumers are the ones who benefit, not companies making profits.

When it comes to profits, big oil companies are making billions, and some feel they should provide relief as well.

We are all paying a lot more at the pump.

Lawmakers say they want to do something.

“We are going to take our message to the people and that is we can afford this tax relief to take the pressure off the pump,” said Representative Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader).

On Thursday, Republicans called for a suspension of the state gas tax and want congress to suspend the federal tax.

Both could save 44 cents a gallon.

Friday, minority leaders sent a letter to the governor saying: “We are calling on you to immediately gather all four legislative caucus leaders together with the executive branch so that we can move forward with a vote on Wednesday.”

“A gas tax holiday is great but if it stays in the middleman’s pocket that doesn’t make a difference,” Lamont said.

Lamont says he wants to make sure a tax break doesn’t affect transportation projects.

In the meantime, six Democratic governors are calling on congress to suspend the federal gas tax.

Senator Richard Blumenthal supports suspending the federal gas tax and taxing big oil companies.

He says Exxon-Mobil took in $14 billion in profits in 2019.

He and other Democrats want to tax big oil and give rebates back to consumers: $360 per family every year.

“These big oil companies have record profits, they are in fact profiteering. they are taking advantage of Putin’s war. The 18.4 cent per gallon federal tax can be suspended but the oil companies have to do their part and make these rebates,” said Blumenthal (D - Connecticut).

Lawmakers are expected to be in session next Wednesday, and some want to see relief quickly.

