Local store seeing increased demand for Ukraine flag

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Many across the country and right here in Connecticut are continuing to find ways to stand with the people of Ukraine.

One way is simply by waving their blue and yellow flag.

The demand for Ukrainian flag is high, and one customer says she has been searching for the flag to show love for her home country.

“I’m so this means everything to me to show support, pride,” said Lubow Gernat of Cheshire. “I just wanted to do my part and show I stand for Ukraine.”

Lubow, who is Ukrainian, says she has called multiple stores throughout the state looking for her home flag without any luck, until she found this store in Meriden.

“And I put my name down and they told me it would be a couple of days or a week or so and they were the first to call me back,” Lubow said.

The Flag Store of Connecticut says for the past few weeks they have received non-stop of calls and orders for the Ukrainian flag.

They have sold nearly 500 already.

“We got a couple of factories we deal with, U.S factories and we have bought out their complete supply. And got flags out to people and got more on order,” said Robert Sadlowski, owner of the Flag Store of Connecticut.

With the demand so high, they have not been able to keep flags on the shelves for too long.

“We have probably lost as many orders because it’s going to take us a week, week and a half to get them, to get the flags in to people,” Sadlowski said.

The locally owned business adds that being able to show unity during this time to Ukraine is everything.

“It makes us feel great to provide some kind of comfort that they can fly that flag on their house and show their support for the country, and family,” said Sadlowski.

The store says they are still taking orders for these flags online and in the store.

