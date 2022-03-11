New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this weekend

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After the pandemic pulled the plug for the past two years, the Elm City is going green this weekend.

New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is finally back.

This is great news for bars and restaurants.

It’s going to be chilly on Sunday, but clear, and the city is expecting to see a lot of folks downtown in what will be easily the biggest event held in New Haven in more than two years.

From the bands and the marchers to the parade goers, the Elm City will come alive Sunday as thousands will put on their green.

Dating back to 1842, New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the 6th-oldest in the country, drawing spectators from across the state.

But for the past two years, there’s been very little reason to celebrate.

In March of 2020, just days before the parade, the city pulled the plug with concerns over the growing pandemic.

Last year, parade organizers did the same, leading to a tough two years for bars and restaurants which bank on a busy day like that to drum up businesses.

With New Haven’s mask mandate no longer in effect and case numbers as low as they’ve been in a long time, the city feels this weekend could bring out quite the crows.

“It’s going to be cold, but we’re still expecting a lot of people to come, especially since people really feel cooped up and they’re ready for a celebration, so it’s a real important day for the businesses,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

While it’s been a rough two years for bars and restaurants, for one in particular, the build up to this weekend has been even longer.

Outside the Trinity Bar and Restaurant on Orange Street, the tent is going up for the anticipated crowds, while inside, the popular Irish bar is ready for whatever parade day will bring.

“Come on down, bring cash, bring your credit cards, bring whatever you got, we’ll take it. We’ve got plenty of beer, we’ve got plenty of food and we’ve got plenty of staff,” said Shane Carty of Trinity Bar and Restaurant.

For bars and restaurants across the city, it’s been two straight years without the parade which draws thousands and brings in big business.

But for Shane Carty and the crew at Trinity, it’s been even longer.

“It’s four years for us, because of the fire and everything else, but yeah we’re all looking forward to it,” Shane said.

A fire back in the late summer of 2017 closed the Orange Street staple for a couple of years, meaning no parade in 2018 or 2019.

They reopened in time for the 2020 parade, but then the pandemic hit.

Elicker says businesses can use a big day.

“These last couple of months have been really, really hard for restaurants. In the beginning of the pandemic, they had a lot of federal support through the PPE program, they don’t have that support anymore, so it’s been a real struggle. This is a way to inject some support for the restaurants. A lot of people are going to be out,” he said.

That’s what Shane and his staff are hoping to see.

“A lot of hard work went into and we’re just hoping that people come out and enjoy the day,” Shane said. “”Hopefully it gets back to some kind of normality. We’ve all worked through tough times the last two years and hopefully this is the end of it.”

New Haven’s parade kicks off Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

