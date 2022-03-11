Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31

(CNN) - The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner died Tuesday at age 31 due to heart failure.

Go for Gin won the famous race in 1994 at 3 years old. He went on to take second place in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes before retiring from racing in 1995.

He spent years as a stud, then moved to the Kentucky Horse Park in 2011.

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career. (Kentucky Horse Park via CNN Newsource)

The average life span for most horses is 25 to 30 years.

