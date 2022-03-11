Great Day CT
One dead following early morning crash in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A West Haven man was killed in an early morning crash on Middletown Avenue.

According to police, 28-year-old Christian Sanchez-Martinez of West Haven was killed when the car he was driving crashed with another vehicle between Flint Street and Ellis Street around 1 a.m.

Responding officers found Sanchez-Martinez suffering from injuries after being ejected from his car.

American Medical Response transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 203-946-6316.

