President Biden expected to announce new economic action against Russia

(WFSB) - With no signs of the Russian invasion of Ukraine ending, the U.S. plans on more economic action to ramp up pressure against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An announcement is set for Friday.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a suspension of normal trade relations with Russia.

That would allow for tariffs on Russian imports.

Numerous sanctions are already in place and several U.S. businesses have cut ties with Russia.

As the latest satellite images showed, Russian forces positioned themselves closer to Ukraine’s capitol. Ukrainians and their leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky, continue to stand strong against them.

“I am the president of an adequate country, an adequate nation and the father of two children and no chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land,” Zelensky said. “The whole world knows that.”

Sometime Friday, according to those familiar with the issue, President Biden will announce the U.S., G7 and the European Union will call to revoke Russia’s most-favored nation trade status.

“I think the American people know how important this fight is,” Biden said. “I think they know that as painful as the price is today, the costs are going to be higher if we do not act now to deal with this tyrant.”

The White House has yet to specify what would bring the U.S. to get involved with the invasion.

“It’s important to realize that it’s not in the United States’ interest to get into a conflict with another nuclear superpower,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut. “That is and could be the beginning of World War III.”

Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed a government funding bill that included nearly $14 billion in aid for Ukraine.

It now waits for Biden’s signature.

Russian forces are closing in on the Ukrainian capital.

