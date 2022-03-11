Signs of spring: Harry’s Place reopens in Colchester

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Harry’s Place in Colchester is one of many businesses opening their doors as the weather improves.

They opened last Friday.

Usually they open up a bit sooner, but they saw the forecast for Winter Storm Cecelia and decided to wait one more week before kicking off their season.

It’s a great place to spend time outside and their business peaks in the summer.

They have outdoor picnic tables and patio tables.

Harry’s has a seasonal staff which are thrilled to be back without any COVID restrictions.

They currently employ 20 people and will reach 30 by May.

Harry’s Place had a steady stream of loyal customers Thursday who got to enjoy the mild temps and clear skies.

“Yesterday was a snow day here we had our die-hards here as soon as the sun came out. We had our normal flow coming in. It’s like okay here we go. We’re ready,” said John Garet, Manager at Harry’s Place.

There is hardly any snow left after the nice day but it’s starting to cool off.

Businesses are starting to re-open as the weather improves.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.