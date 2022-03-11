Signs of spring: Main Street Creamery & Cafe reopens in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Main Street Creamery and Cafe in Wethersfield recently opened their doors as spring is on the horizon.

Friday turned out to be a remarkable day.

It was just warm enough for ice cream, although some people are starting to get their desserts to go as the sun goes down.

Main Street Creamery and Cafe in Wethersfield is an easy place to walk to.

People were bringing their dogs and the whole family for a treat.

It’s definitely an occasion to celebrate the weekend as early as possible given the snow and wind we’ll have to deal with this weekend.

The nice weather has been hit or miss this month. People were making sure not to waste today.

Joe & Christina Brooks Wethersfield Residents

“We’re just going to enjoy every nice day we get. And maybe spend the weekend inside probably? And ya for sure watch some UConn basketball and just chill on the couch. Todays the fresh air? Yeah exactly,” said Christina and Joe Brooks of Wethersfield.

Main Street Creamery in Wethersfield has opened for the season.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.