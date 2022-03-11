Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Signs of spring: Main Street Creamery & Cafe reopens in Wethersfield

Main Street Creamery in Wethersfield reopened as the weather gets warmer.
By Connor Lewis
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Main Street Creamery and Cafe in Wethersfield recently opened their doors as spring is on the horizon.

Friday turned out to be a remarkable day.

It was just warm enough for ice cream, although some people are starting to get their desserts to go as the sun goes down.

Main Street Creamery and Cafe in Wethersfield is an easy place to walk to.

People were bringing their dogs and the whole family for a treat.

It’s definitely an occasion to celebrate the weekend as early as possible given the snow and wind we’ll have to deal with this weekend.

The nice weather has been hit or miss this month. People were making sure not to waste today.

Joe & Christina Brooks Wethersfield Residents

“We’re just going to enjoy every nice day we get. And maybe spend the weekend inside probably? And ya for sure watch some UConn basketball and just chill on the couch. Todays the fresh air? Yeah exactly,” said Christina and Joe Brooks of Wethersfield.

Main Street Creamery in Wethersfield has opened for the season.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eyewitness News OTT
Eyewitness News Friday morning
Delivery drivers are trying to break even as gas prices rise.
Delivery drivers create new strategies to combat gas prices
Meteorologist Mark Dixon says rain will transition to snow on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: A weekend storm brings rain, wind and snow!
Ukrainian flags are flying off the shelf at one local store.
VIDEO: Ukrainian flags sees increased demand at local shop