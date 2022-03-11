Something’s Brewing heads to Wallingford to learn about the CT Craft Beer Fest

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing heads to Wallingford this week as Courtney Zieller speaks with one brewery that will be featured at a big beer festival later this month.

Phil Pappas of the CT Brewer’s Guild joined Zieller to discuss the festival coming March 26 to the Oakdale Theater.

The CT Craft Beer Fest will feature 60 Connecticut breweries along with some other vendors.

“We’re having about 15-20 non-brewery vendors so people like pink boots society, our Sacred Heart brewing science scholarship, Best Trivia Ever and the Alliance to End Sexual Violence,” Pappas said.

Pappas also said the guild will have several food options from a variety of food trucks.

The guild has also done much more for the local brewing industry such as pushing legislation to help brewers and beginning scholarships.

“Legislation is our-our number one priority as a guild and-and really modernizing all the liquor laws here in Connecticut,” Pappas said.

“We also have two brewing science scholarships,” he said. “One for the African American brewing science scholarship and the other for the Pink Boots Society women’s scholarship in brewing. We do a lot through education and-and really leading and protecting the entire industry.”

At the festival, Pappas said the guild is also working with the Department of Agriculture on a hop and malt sensory exhibit.

“People can actually try some hops, try some malt, crush ‘em, enjoy ‘em, learn a little bit more about the ingredient that go into beer,” Pappas said.

Zieller next spoke with John Ford from Center Street Brewing Company – one of the featured breweries.

“Our flagship beer is an Extra Special Bitter my father has been brewing for 25 years,” Ford said. “We make it with brown sugar which gives it a really nice, sweet body, a little bit of toffee body that appeals to a wide variety of beer drinkers.”

Cheers!

