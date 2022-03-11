Great Day CT
Villanova gets rematch with UConn in Big East semifinal

Seton Hall's Myles Cale, left, and Alexis Yetna, right, defend against Connecticut's Adama Sanogo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big East conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - Three weeks ago, the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team sent a message to the Big East and the entire NCAA with a statement win over old rival Villanova.

Friday, the 2nd-seeded Wildcats will get another shot at the third-seeded Huskies in the Big East Tournament semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On Feb. 22, UConn, which was ranked 21 at the time, defeated No. 8 Nova 71-69, which led to students and fans storming the court of the XL Center in Hartford.

Earlier in the month, however, it was Nova that had the upper hand. The Wildcats toppled the Huskies 85-74 in their first meeting.

The two teams will meet again Friday night after advancing over their respective opponents.

UConn, now ranked 20, defeated Seton Hall 62-52 while Nova scrapped by with a win over St. John’s University, 66-65.

The Huskies and the Wildcats face off at 9 p.m. The game can be watched on FS1.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

