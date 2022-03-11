Woman accused of crashing stolen DOT truck in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Hartford is accused of crashing a stolen Department of Transportation truck in North Haven, according to state police.

Troopers charged 23-year-old Dinah Khadijah Nelson with driving under the influence, violating traffic control signals, first-degree larceny and other charges.

They said they were dispatched to Route 40 east by exit 1 on Thursday around 10:15 a.m. for the report that the orange GMC 3500HD truck had been stolen.

Troopers said they were notified a short time later that the driver went through a red light at the intersection of Bailey Road and Elm Street in North Haven and crashed it into another vehicle.

When they arrived, they found the truck off the road with its front end up against a tree.

Nelson was identified as the driver.

Investigators said they determined that she was under the influence of a drug and/or alcohol. She was arrested.

During processing, state police said she became combative and struck a Seymour police officer in the face.

As a result, Nelson was also charged with assault on a public safety officer.

She was held on a police-set $25,000 cash surety bond. She was given a court date of Friday in Meriden.

