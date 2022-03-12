Conn. drivers face slippery conditions, accidents

Conn. (WFSB) - Officials with the Connecticut State Police (CSP) say they are seeing several accidents following today’s snow.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, several crashes occurred along major Connecticut highways.

CSP says that road conditions are slippery, and caution drivers to go slow on the roads. Officials say keeping a safe distance from other drivers is key.

Police say if you see an accident, to call 911.

