Man found dead in car in East Hartford

By Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was found dead in a car in East Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officials with the East Hartford Police Department say there were reported gunshots fired near Chapel Street and Main Street early Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a man dead in a car. Police did not release the man’s identity or cause of death.

Police say they also found a woman on the scene who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to officials.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back with Channel 3 for more updates.

