New Britain Fire Department battles 2 fire at places of worship
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Britain Fire Department is battling two fires in places of worship.
The first fire was at the Congregation Tephereth Israel Synagogue on Winter Street. The second is a Lutheran Church on Franklin Square.
The New Britain Mayor’s officer stated that the fires are currently under investigation by the fire marshall’s office.
