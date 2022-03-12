New Britain Fire Department battles 2 fire at places of worship

Great Day CT
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Britain Fire Department is battling two fires in places of worship.

The first fire was at the Congregation Tephereth Israel Synagogue on Winter Street. The second is a Lutheran Church on Franklin Square.

The New Britain Mayor’s officer stated that the fires are currently under investigation by the fire marshall’s office.

