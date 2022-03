Power outages reported across Connecticut

(WFSB) - Power outages have been reported across Connecticut.

Current outages as of 6 p.m. on March 12:

United Illuminating (UI) is reporting 496 outages.

Eversource is currently reporting 11,062 outages.

Fairfield County: 0.63% 2,395 Eversource customers 190 United Illuminating Company customers Bethel 64 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Bridgeport 0 Eversource customers 78 United Illuminating Company customers Brookfield 113 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Danbury 18 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Darien 0 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Easton 0 Eversource customers 4 United Illuminating Company customers Fairfield 0 Eversource customers 27 United Illuminating Company customers Greenwich 11 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Monroe 1,700 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers New Canaan 22 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers New Fairfield <3 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Newtown 218 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Norwalk 28 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Redding <5 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Ridgefield 35 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Sherman 8 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Shelton 0 Eversource customers 18 United Illuminating Company customers Stratford 0 Eversource customers 10 United Illuminating Company customers Stamford 0 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Trumbull 0 Eversource customers 44 United Illuminating Company customers Weston 151 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Westport 9 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Wilton 38 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers

Hartford County: 0.2% 843 Eversource customers Avon <4 Eversource customers Berlin <5 Eversource customers Bloomfield 0 Eversource customers Bristol 27 Eversource customers Burlington 75 Eversource customers Canton 144 Eversource customers East Granby 0 Eversource customers East Hartford 0 Eversource customers East Windsor 0 Eversource customers Enfield <2 Eversource customer Farmington 490 Eversource customers Glastonbury 0 Eversource customers Granby 40 Eversource customers Hartford 0 Eversource customers Hartland 0 Eversource customers Manchester 0 Eversource customers Marlborough <2 Eversource customers New Britain <3 Eversource customers Newington 218 Eversource customers Plainville 0 Eversource customers Rocky Hill 0 Eversource customers Simsbury 10 Eversource customers South Windsor 0 Eversource customers Southington <2 Eversource customers Suffield 9 Eversource customers West Hartford 0 Eversource customers Wethersfield 0 Eversource customers Windsor 0 Eversource customers Windsor Locks 0 Eversource customers

Litchfield County: 5.79% 5,855 Eversource customers Barkhamsted 77 Eversource customers Bethlehem 243 Eversource customers Bridgewater <5 Eversource customers Canaan 0 Eversource customers Colebrook 63 Eversource customers Cornwall 27 Eversource customers Goshen 13 Eversource customers Harwinton 826 Eversource customers Kent 83 Eversource customers Litchfield 2,003 Eversource customers Morris 89 Eversource customers New Hartford 34 Eversource customers New Milford 278 Eversource customers Norfolk 8 Eversource customers North Canaan 0 Eversource customers Plymouth 67 Eversource customers Roxbury 71 Eversource customers Salisbury 66 Eversource customers Sharon 15 Eversource customers Thomaston 432 Eversource customers Torrington 321 Eversource customers Warren 152 Eversource customers Washington 79 Eversource customers Watertown 38 Eversource customers Winchester 204 Eversource customers Woodbury 103 Eversource customers

Middlesex County: 0.64% 550 Eversource customers Chester 0 Eversource customers Clinton <4 Eversource customers Cromwell 0 Eversource customers Deep River <2 Eversource customers Durham 0 Eversource customers East Haddam 98 Eversource customers East Hampton 0 Eversource customers Essex 0 Eversource customers Haddam 17 Eversource customers Killingworth 137 Eversource customers Middlefield 85 Eversource customers Middletown 180 Eversource customers Old Saybrook <2 Eversource customers Portland 0 Eversource customers Westbrook 22 Eversource customers

New Haven County: 0.44% 1,396 Eversource customers 306 United Illuminating Company customers 0 Wallingford Public Utilities customers Ansonia 0 Eversource customers 28 United Illuminating Company customers Beacon Falls <2 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Bethany 26 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Branford 0 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Cheshire 95 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Derby 0 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers East Haven 0 Eversource customers 2 United Illuminating Company customers Guilford 20 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Hamden 0 Eversource customers 181 United Illuminating Company customers Madison 10 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Meriden 0 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Middlebury 115 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Milford 0 Eversource customers 4 United Illuminating Company customers Naugatuck <2 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers New Haven 0 Eversource customers 2 United Illuminating Company customers North Branford 0 Eversource customers 2 United Illuminating Company customers North Haven 0 Eversource customers 1 United Illuminating Company customers Orange 0 Eversource customers 1 United Illuminating Company customers Oxford 199 Eversource customers Prospect 0 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Seymour <2 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Southbury 292 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Wallingford 0 Wallingford Public Utilities customers Waterbury 81 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers West Haven 0 Eversource customers 1 United Illuminating Company customers Wolcott <2 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers Woodbridge 0 Eversource customers 18 United Illuminating Company customers Woodmont 0 Eversource customers 0 United Illuminating Company customers

New London County: 0.02% 19 Eversource customers 0 Norwich Public Utilities customers Colchester 0 Eversource customers East Lyme 0 Eversource customers Franklin 0 Eversource customers Griswold 0 Eversource customers Groton 0 Eversource customers Lebanon <3 Eversource customers Ledyard 0 Eversource customers Lisborn 0 Eversource customers Lyme <2 Eversource customers Montville 0 Eversource customers New London 0 Eversource customers North Stonington 0 Eversource customers Norwich 0 Norwich Public Utilities customers Old Lyme 0 Eversource customers Preston 0 Eversource customers Salem 11 Eversource customers Sprague 0 Eversource customers Stonington 0 Eversource customers Voluntown <2 Eversource customers Waterford 0 Eversource customers

Tolland County: 0.00% 0 Eversource customers Andover 0 Eversource customers Bolton 0 Eversource customers Columbia 0 Eversource customers Coventry 0 Eversource customers Ellington 0 Eversource customers Hebron 0 Eversource customers Mansfield 0 Eversource customers Somers 0 Eversource customers Stafford 0 Eversource customers Tolland 0 Eversource customers Union 0 Eversource customers Vernon 0 Eversource customers Willington 0 Eversource customers

Windham County: 0.00% 0 Eversource customer Ashford 0 Eversource customer Brooklyn 0 Eversource customer Canterbury 0 Eversource customer Chaplin 0 Eversource customer Danielson 0 Eversource customer Eastford 0 Eversource customer Hampton 0 Eversource customer Killingly 0 Eversource customer Plainfield 0 Eversource customer Pomfret 0 Eversource customer Putnam 0 Eversource customer Scotland 0 Eversource customer Sterling 0 Eversource customer Thompson 0 Eversource customer Windham 0 Eversource customer Woodstock 0 Eversource customer



