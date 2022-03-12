Great Day CT
Two critically injured after being trapped by box truck

Police lights road
Police lights road(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people are critically injured after being trapped in a sedan by a box truck on Saturday.

Police were called to Sigourney Street and Collins Street around 3:18 in the morning. When police arrived on scene, officers say they found a sedan partially trapped under a box truck.

Witnesses managed to get a passenger out of the trapped sedan, police say.

According to officials, the passenger was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

The Hartford Fire Department had to get the driver out of the trapped sedan and send them to a local hospital, reports say.

Officials say the driver and passenger are in critical condition. The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is currently investigating this accident.

