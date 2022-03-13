Conn. restaurateur volunteers with World Central Kitchen

(WFSB) - One local restauranteur is on the Ukraine border in Poland making a difference in the lives of those fleeing their homeland, by doing what he does best, cooking.

“Just like everybody, I saw on tv I’m the type of person that if I see the situation and I know that I have the ability to help and the opportunity to help, I’m going to do it,” said Jamie McDonald.

McDonald said he arrived on the border about a week ago to help the volunteers with World Central Kitchen to cook for the thousands fleeing war torn Ukraine.

“It’s truly an amazing organization. They were here immediately and within a week I’ve been here we have a full commercial kitchen set up which based on my past experience is able to pump out 150,000 meals a day,” said McDonald.

McDonald says his days are long, with a constant flow of people. “It’s day by day. Some days you get 10k people coming over the border, some days it’s a thousand.”

He continued, “you can see the desperation on their faces, sadness. You know a lot of times the mothers are crying and they’re trying to hide it from their children.”

The World Central Kitchen set up one site in this warehouse.

“Most of this stuff comes from Spain, a lot of it comes from Spain local areas, oranges and apples we try to give as much fresh fruit as possible,” said McDonald. “Our prep area here. These are all apples we started this morning we’re making applesauce for baby food because there’s a significant need for it here. And you can even see all the ovens we put in, 12 rationale combi ovens and these big paella pans are actually what we’re cooking in.”

McDonald says his Bears BBQ will donate 25% of sales of sauces and rubs to the World Central Kitchen cause. he’ll be working here another week as more volunteers arrive.

“As long as I’m needed, I’ll stay. As long as it’s safe. Hopefully, hopefully, the war doesn’t keep spreading west because if it does, they’re figuring about 5 million people coming out of Ukraine into Poland,” said McDonald.

