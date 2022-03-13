Crash on I-84 in East Hartford shuts down highway

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A rollover on I-84 in East Hartford shut down the highway and sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The accident happened on I-84 westbound near exit 50, according to police reports.

Officials on the scene say the crash resulted in serious injuries, and at least two people were sent to local hospitals.

Emergency officials with the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT), Connecticut State Police (CSP), and C.A.R.S are investigating this accident.

The highway is currently shut down between exits 54 and 51, according to the DOT.

Police are asking drivers to avoid this area while the highway is shut down.

