Man injured in New Haven shooting
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 42-year-old man was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday.
Police were called to Yale New Haven Hospital Saturday afternoon after a man was dropped off at the hospital.
Police have not identified the man, and say he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
New Haven officials are investigating this incident.
Officials are asking new witnesses to come forward and contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.
Police have an anonymous tip line at 1-866-888-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.
