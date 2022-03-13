Man injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 42-year-old man was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday.

Police were called to Yale New Haven Hospital Saturday afternoon after a man was dropped off at the hospital.

Police have not identified the man, and say he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

New Haven officials are investigating this incident.

Officials are asking new witnesses to come forward and contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

Police have an anonymous tip line at 1-866-888-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.

