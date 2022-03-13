Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Man injured in New Haven shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 42-year-old man was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday.

Police were called to Yale New Haven Hospital Saturday afternoon after a man was dropped off at the hospital.

Police have not identified the man, and say he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

New Haven officials are investigating this incident.

Officials are asking new witnesses to come forward and contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

Police have an anonymous tip line at 1-866-888-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eyewitness News OTT
Eyewitness News Friday morning
Police lights
Four sent to hospital, one with serious injuries after I-84 crash
Technical Discussion: A Blustery And Cold Sunday On Tap!
Technical Discussion: A Blustery And Cold Sunday On Tap!
Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country
Conn. restaurateur volunteers with World Central Kitchen