Old Lyme EMT travels to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - A former firefighter and veteran from Connecticut is leaving his family behind to help the people of Ukraine.

Jerry Gil says he has no direct connection to anyone in Ukraine, but he has all of this life-saving training and could not sit at home and not do something to help.

“I feel a responsibility to help anybody anytime if they need it,” said Gil.

Jerry Gil of Old Lyme, a father, a 20-year army veteran, former firefighter, and EMT, has decided to leave his home and help the people of Ukraine.

“I would hope that if my family needed this help and it was happening here that people would try and to do this for us here,” said Gil.

Gil says he is not going over to fight in the war but provide medical training and assistance to the thousands of Ukrainian people fleeing their home country.

“I plan to be south of where the fighting is going on in Kyiv right now… I am in contact with a couple of people who are doctors and they are helping people that are injured and fleeing and my plan is to go help them,” said Gil.

Gil says he has drained his bank accounts for the trip and has purchased necessary medical supplies, he could be gone for months.

And to help with the costs he has created this GoGundme.

“It’s going to be used towards humanitarian efforts to help people… I have already brought a whole bunch of stuff for myself to help others. I brought torniquets, I brought pressure dressings, medical supplies… and when I get there I will go back and forth across the border if I have to buy supplies,” said Gil.

Ge hopes his journey will inspire others.

“Doesn’t matter what your background is or beliefs. When it comes to saving someone’s life or helping in this manner you do what you have to do, and you don’t ask those questions. There is not time to ask those questions you just do.,” said Gil.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.