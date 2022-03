HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was hit by a car in Hamden on March 13.

Hamden Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dixwell Ave. and North Street.

Both streets are closed for the investigation.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230- 4000

