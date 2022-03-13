UConn men receive bid to NCAA tournament

(WFSB) - The UConn men have received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Huskies are the fifth seed in the West Region and will play twelfth seed New Mexico State on Thursday, in Buffalo, N.Y. The time will be announced at a later date.

Also making the men’s tournament is ivy league tournament champion Yale.

The Bulldogs are the fourteenth seed in the East Region and will face third seed Purdue on Friday in Milwaukee, Wis. The time will also be announced at a later date.

