Anti-viral COVID med available at pharmacies for free

(WFSB) – A new “test to treat” initiative allows people to get COVID-19 medication minutes after they test positive.

The initiative is just one of several pandemic updates making headlines Monday morning.

From now on, if a person is feeling sick, that person will be able to walk into about a thousand different CVS and Walgreens pharmacies and get tested. The change is if the person gets a positive result, the person will be given free anti-viral medication.

Another important COVID development is coming soon and it will affect every family with young children.

Pfizer’s CEO announced that there is optimism that a COVID-19 treatment will be available for most children before they head back to school this fall. It would be a version of its antiviral pill Paxlovid. As of Monday morning, it’s only approved for those age 12 or older who are at high risk of serious infection.

But, if parents have children younger than 5 years old, they may be eligible to receive the treatment before the summer.

Finally, Pfizer also said people might need another booster shot soon.

“The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths, is not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO. “But we are just submitting [that] data to the FDA and then we’ll see what the experts also would say outside Pfizer.”

