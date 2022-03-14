Cromwell woman accused of workers’ compensation fraud

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Cromwell is facing charges after she allegedly collected workers’ compensation benefits illegally while still working, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said.

Officials say Erin Coughlin, 48, was illegally collecting benefits while employed by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF).

“According to the arrest warrant affidavit, in January 2020, while working for the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families, Coughlin was injured while she attempted to restrain a combative patient,” officials said.

The Division of Criminal Justice says Coughlin was then placed on Temporary Total Disability and began receiving benefits from the state.

“During that period of benefits, the recipient is considered to have zero work capacity and must inform her employer of any improvements in their injuries. They also are required to report any income beyond the benefits provided,” state officials said.

Coughlin received $18,133.20 in workers’ compensation benefits from January through May 2020, officials said.

While she was receiving the benefits Coughlin was working as a licensed practical nurse for a private company, the state said.

Coughlin was arrested on March 11.

She is charged with one count of fraudulent claim and one count of larceny in the first degree.

Coughlin was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court on March 22.

“The case will be prosecuted by the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in Rocky Hill,” the Division of Criminal Justice said.

