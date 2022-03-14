Great Day CT
DPH: 94 residents immediately transferred from Wallingford nursing home

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -

HARTFORD, Conn. — 94 residents of a nursing home are being transferred to another facility.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) determined that the Quinnipiac Valley Center had repeatedly failed to correct serious and widespread health and safety issues.

The Quinnipiac Valley Center is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in Wallingford.

The DPH ordered an immediate transfer of 94 of the facilities residents.

