Gas station owners speak out about rising gas prices

HARTFORD/ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut drivers are feeling sticker shock at the pump because of the rising cost of gas prices. Gas station owners say, they are also feeling the impact of the high cost of gas.

Gas station owners say they are dealing with a competitive market as drivers try to find the cheapest gas to fill up.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Connecticut on Monday was $4.46. While this was cheaper than Sunday’s average, gas station owners see very little from that dip.

A Valero gas station in Hartford is breaking even to keep the price of gas down.

“Since inflation, you know, since the price went up, we kind of just kind of took the price down. We were like, we’ve got to help the community,” says Valero manager Kaled Qatabi.

Gas station owners also need to make enough money to pay for the next shipment of gas. Owners say this gets tricky when prices keep going up like they have been.

“With the new load coming, the price, your margin is going down all the way,” says V.J. Patel owner of Phillips 66 in Rocky Hill.

Patel says he isn’t sure how long his Rocky Hill gas station can continue to absorb these record prices.

“God knows that, you know,” says Patel.

Gas prices are spiking due to the war in Ukraine. However, some drivers point out gas prices were going up even before the war. They say they don’t blame gas station owners for the high cost of gas.

“It’s beyond that, it was bad before, now it’s really bad,” says Rocky Hill resident Chris Lord.

Many gas stations charge a high price when drivers use credit cards, since credit card companies charge a percentage of the price, often 2 percent. As gas prices go up, gas stations must pay a higher fee to credit card companies.

