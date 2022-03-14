Governor, Lt. Governor attend Ukraine rally

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds gathered to show support for Ukraine in West Hartford, including the Governor and Lt. Governor.

The West Hartford community stood as one to support Ukraine.

“I love that fact that you have 500 people here all with the Ukrainian flag,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Many of those people have connections to Ukraine.

Towns and cities across the state have been holding vigils for Ukraine every week.

While it may not always seem like much, standing and gathering to support Ukraine, Ukrainian Americans said it helps,

“A lot of them have reached out and are like thank you guys for showing support. It means a lot. We know you can’t do much but at least knowing you guys are out there and watching us and doing what you can from a distance really helps them keep pushing forward,” said Cristina Zalucky.

Natalie Pollock Korsheniuk said, “by coming together like this that’s what we can share. We can share the solidarity, the feeling and hopefully walk away with more ideas of what we can do.”

Meanwhile in New Britain, the Polish American Foundation held a concert fundraiser for Ukraine.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “we stand united with the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and democracy.”

Lamont says these events not only show those in Ukraine that we support them, but they send a message to our country’s leaders.

“It reminds the people in Washington DC that we take this to heart. That this is not some far off country and we’re getting back to normal business. We’re standing up on behalf of the people of Ukraine you know why? Because no one is standing up more than they are for themselves, and we love that fighting spirit. We’re going to be there for them,” said Lamont.

The next vigil for Ukraine will be on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in South Windsor.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.