Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Local veteran, chef volunteers at kitchen for Ukrainian refugees

Watching the devastation unfold thousands of miles away in Ukraine has left many people in the United States asking how to help.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Watching the devastation unfold thousands of miles away in Ukraine has left many people in the United States asking how to help.

Veteran and chef Jamie “Bear” McDonald of Bear’s Restaurant Group said he is contributing the best way he knows how.

McDonald is serving food and hope.

Called “World Central Kitchen,” the non-profit created by celebrity chef Jose Andres does just that: Set up a centralized kitchen during a crisis.

The organization has a long history of serving millions of meals to those who need it most, many times in the face of natural disasters. This time, the disaster is a man-made war.

McDonald said he couldn’t stand watching the coverage and not helping, so he jumped into action.

The commercial kitchen serves about 150,000 meals a day and has welcomed countless refugees from Ukraine into Poland.

“We are the first people these people are seeing when they come out of Ukraine, and so you keep on a happy face, you smile, or you try to be pleasant, but at the end of the day it’s really emotionally and physically exhausting work just trying to hold it together for them because it’s just traumatizing,” McDonald said.

Anyone looking to donate to World Central Kitchen can do so here.

There are fears that war could spill into other countries.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country
Conn. restaurateur volunteers with World Central Kitchen

Latest News

COVID medicine treatments available
Anti-viral COVID med available at pharmacies for free
Eyewitness News OTT
Eyewitness News Friday morning
Eyewitness News OTT
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast