MARCH MADNESS: A guide to the CT schools in the NCAA basketball tournaments

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut’s basketball teams weren’t the only Connecticut schools to make it to the big dance.

In addition to the UConn men’s and women’s teams earning 5th and 2nd seeds respectively, the Yale men and Fairfield women each earned spots.

The UConn men have been scheduled to play 12th seeded New Mexico State on Thursday, March 17 at approximately 6:50 p.m. in Indianapolis. The game can be seen on TNT.

The Yale University men’s team, which earned a 14th seed, takes on 3rd-seeded Purdue in Fort Worth, TX on Friday, March 18 at about 2 p.m. The game will be on TBS.

The complete men’s bracket can be seen here.

The UConn women take on 15th seeded Mercer on Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. The game can be seen on ABC.

Fifteenth-seeded Fairfield University will place 2nd seeded Texas on Friday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ESPN 2 is scheduled to carry the game.

The full women’s bracket can be seen here.

