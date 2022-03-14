Naugatuck police searching for suspects after 11 catalytic converters stolen

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects whole stole 11 catalytic converters in Naugatuck earlier this month.

Authorities say the thefts happened at the Cross Point Plaza in the early morning hours on March 5.

The three suspects dressed in black and operated a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222. Tips can be made at the confidential tip line by calling 203-720-1010.

