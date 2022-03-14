New Haven school board discusses future of masks

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - While most school districts have made masking optional for students and staff, for now, New Haven is not ending the requirement.

A school board meeting held Monday night will discuss the future of masks in the city’s schools.

Two weeks ago, New Haven’s Board of Education signed off on keeping masks in place at its schools.

It meets again tonight, and New Haven’s mayor says while the Elm City is getting close, it’s not ready just yet to ditch the mask like so many other districts.

“I like having the mask, makes me feel safe, just in case, because I’m not vaccinated, so it’s good to have it,” said Gio Ecton of Wilbur Cross High School.

The feelings on the face coverings differ.

“Do I want to wear a mask, 7 hours a day? No, but if it’s to keep us all safe, then I guess that’s what we have to do for now,” said Jaime Rodriguez of Wilbur Cross High School.

“It’s better, not to take chances you know, catch COVID,” said Dylan Pellote, also of Wilbur Cross.

While most districts have made masking optional, in New Haven it’s still required, with the city and the health department saying its vaccination rates of students between the ages of 5 and 17 are lower when compared to nearby towns.

“It’s kind of hard because we have to wear masks all throughout the day,” said Hailey Montero of Wilbur Cross High School. “We don’t have our own say in anything. In my personal opinion, I feel like it shouldn’t be a thing.”

When asked about the issue late last week, Mayor Justin Elicker says he understands there’s a lot of interest in masks because while the city dropped its masks mandate for public spaces last Monday, it remains in place for municipal buildings and public schools.

As of now, it’s not changing.

“There are a lot of vulnerable children, particularly in urban centers like New Haven. We have a very high asthma rate, and we want to make sure that our kids and the staff at our schools are kept very safe,” said Elicker (D-New Haven).

Last week neighboring Hamden voted to make masks optional starting next week.

And once Hartford lifts its mask mandate for schools in two weeks, New Haven will be one of the last remaining districts.

The Elm City’s mayor says it might not be for much longer.

“We’ve been watching the cases very closely. My hope in the near future is that we’ll be able to lift the mandate in our school, but I also think we need to be cautious and we’re not there yet,” Elicker said.

Monday night’s school board meeting is set for 7 and will be held online.

