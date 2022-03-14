Great Day CT
Old Lyme police officer arrested after allegedly yelling racial slur

Jay Rankin
Jay Rankin(Old Saybrook Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – An Old Lyme police officer is facing charges after an incident in Old Saybrook last September where he allegedly used a racial slur.

Jay Rankin has been on paid administrative leave since the incident.

Police records say Rankin allegedly yelled a racial slur toward someone.

He is facing a breach of peace charge.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

