Old Lyme police officer arrested after allegedly yelling racial slur
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – An Old Lyme police officer is facing charges after an incident in Old Saybrook last September where he allegedly used a racial slur.
Jay Rankin has been on paid administrative leave since the incident.
Police records say Rankin allegedly yelled a racial slur toward someone.
He is facing a breach of peace charge.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.