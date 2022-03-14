Old Lyme police officer arrested after allegedly yelling racial slur

OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – An Old Lyme police officer is facing charges after an incident in Old Saybrook last September where he allegedly used a racial slur.

Jay Rankin has been on paid administrative leave since the incident.

Police records say Rankin allegedly yelled a racial slur toward someone.

He is facing a breach of peace charge.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.