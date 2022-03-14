Pi Day is for math enthusiasts and pie lovers alike

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Monday, March 14, is known as Pi (π) Day, which celebrates the mathematic symbol that starts with 3.14.

The day has become a big day for pie makers, including Lewis Farms in Southington.

Lewis Farms is known for its delicious desserts. However, it’s also known to draw a crowd of big pie-loving personalities.

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The diameter of a circle is the distance from edge to edge, measuring through its center. The circumference is the distance around the circle.

Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and eat pie.

Lewis Farms said it makes all kinds of pies, including fruits of the forest and its top seller: Apple.

