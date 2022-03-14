Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Pi Day is for math enthusiasts and pie lovers alike

National Pi Day
National Pi Day(MGN)
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Monday, March 14, is known as Pi (π) Day, which celebrates the mathematic symbol that starts with 3.14.

The day has become a big day for pie makers, including Lewis Farms in Southington.

Lewis Farms is known for its delicious desserts. However, it’s also known to draw a crowd of big pie-loving personalities.

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The diameter of a circle is the distance from edge to edge, measuring through its center. The circumference is the distance around the circle.

Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and eat pie.

Lewis Farms said it makes all kinds of pies, including fruits of the forest and its top seller: Apple.

See what else Lewis Farms has to offer on its website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jay Rankin
Old Lyme police officer arrested after allegedly yelling racial slur
Humana is hosting a free holiday lunch for seniors on Friday, Dec. 13.
DPH: 94 residents immediately transferred from Wallingford nursing home
Meteorologist Mark Dixon says sun and clouds will be joined by mild temperatures Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: Unseasonably mild with minor chances for rain until the weekend...
Court paperwork for Kimorah Parker
Court documents for Kimorah Parker New Britain