Thousands of employees in Hartford return to in-person work for the first time in 2 years

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Monday was a big day in Hartford.

Thousands of workers returned to their offices for the first time in about two years.

Travelers insurance employees shifted back to working in person.

Other companies in the capital city are also expected to follow suit.

Aetna employees said they will return to their offices on Tuesday. Workers at The Hartford will make the move in a few weeks.

Monday, however, was Travelers’ day. For the first time since the pandemic sparked lock downs, all the offices inside the iconic Travelers Tower were bustling with activity again. Employees called it a sign perhaps that the City of Hartford turned an important corner in the fight against COVID-19.

Travelers alone employs 7,000 people in downtown Hartford. Its return, as well as other big employers coming back, is incredibly important to many other smaller businesses such as local restaurants and convenience stores.

It’s important to note that even though Monday was an important moment, a true return to normalcy is still likely months away as all three insurance giants will at least offer employees the opportunity to come back to in-person work on a part-time hybrid schedule.

One woman who works at Travelers Tower for CBRE, a company that does contract work for Travelers, said the day still felt special because for the first time in a long time she saw so many familiar faces in person.

“We have a great collaboration when people are in person,” said Carolyn McGrattan of Avon. “We can still do things remotely and having that option of being able to work from home a couple of days a week is great, but there’s nothing like being in a room together and walking down the hall and waving to somebody you haven’t seen. It’s just fantastic.”

McGrattan said Monday that there was a party atmosphere at Travelers with balloons and more.

