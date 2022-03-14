UConn Huskies take on Fairfield Stags in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

(WFSB) - The UConn Huskies and Fairfield Stags will each play in the upcoming NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

UConn received the second seed in the Bridgeport Region and will open at home in Storrs on Saturday against Mercer, the Champion of the Southern Conference. Game time is TBA.

The Fairfield Stags who won the MAAC Championship will head to Austin Texas to take on the second seed Texas Longhorns, Champions of the Big 12 Conference. That game is set for Friday, time is TBA.

