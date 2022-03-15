Great Day CT
Bright Spot: Wilby High School wins regional robotics competition

A local high school is celebrating an exciting win this week.
By Nicole Nalepa
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The fanfare was in full force in Waterbury, as Wilby High School featured its first ever robot named ‘Tyrone.’

It was built by the Wilby Robotics Team and competed over the weekend at the Northeast Regional Robotics Competition, which the school happened to host in their gymnasium.

40 teams competed in 29 qualification matches, and when all was said and done, the news broke that ‘Tyrone’ had won.

Cheers erupted from the stands of Wilby Wildcat fans.

An exciting end to a new endeavor for the school.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

BRIGHT SPOT: Wilby High School wins regional robotics competition
