Church in New Haven continues to collect supplies for Ukrainians

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As the war in Ukraine continues, so does the effort to send humanitarian support.

Groups in Connecticut continue to send donations over to help refugees, including items collected during a recent 3 Cares event.

Parishioners at the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven say they’ve been overwhelmed by the donations so far.

They also expect help will be needed for a long time.

They’re open until 7 p.m. to accept donations.

They’re also looking for money to send these items overseas.

“Just waiting for truck to load and send,” said Galyna Blyzniuk, parishioner at the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven.

Volunteers spent the day getting items ready for shipment.

Boxes of medical supplies and clothes, and a mountain of diapers are at St. Michael, all destined for Ukraine to help refugees while the country is at war with Russia.

Some of the items are from a 3 Cares event earlier this month.

Parishioners say the donations keep coming in.

The same is true for the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford.

“We’re still getting calls and we still, we’re trying to accommodate people,” said Myron Kolinsky, Organization Director of the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford.

The Ukrainian National Home will be loading up a tractor trailer this weekend, it’s second shipment of supplies.

Meanwhile at St. Michael’s, volunteers are looking for monetary donations to cover shipping costs.

“The cost, and I don’t know that number, real, real expensive to fly stuff into that region,” said Ray Luden, a volunteer.

Ukrainian Americans say they’re looking to help in any way they can.

“As an American, as a Ukrainian American, it’s very difficult for us to watch what’s happening,” Myron said.

St. Michael’s continues to get donations.

They’re open Tuesday night and again this weekend.

Parishioners are trying to get these supplies out to make room for the next round of donations.

Volunteers are worried the humanitarian need could go on well after the war is over.

“Years, not months, years, years,” said Ray.

Drop-off times for St. Michael’s the week of March 14:

-Tuesdays: 5-7 p.m.

-Saturdays: 10am-2 p.m.

-Sundays: Noon -1:30 p.m.

For more information on St. Michael’s Ukraine efforts, click here.

A Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven is collecting donations for Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.