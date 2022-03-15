Conn. residents bet big during March Madness

Conn. (WFSB) - March Madness is here, which means sports betting is here too.

This year, online and in-person sports betting sweetens the pot for Connecticut bettors.

At Mohegan Sun, 95% of their newly opened Sportsbook area is already booked for Thursday and Friday. That means 222 seats will be filled, each seat with a minimum of $200 spending requirement.

Two of the biggest betting periods in sports are the Super Bowl and March Madness. Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton says the series of basketball events could generate what the Super Bowl does, a half million a day.

“People come and they’ll stay the whole weekend, place a tremendous number of wagers on many games over the course of four days,” says Hamilton.

Online gaming in Connecticut will cash in for the first time this year as vendors like FanDuel, DraftKings, and Sugarhouse take resident’s bets.

Andrew Walter, the Connecticut Lottery’s Director of Sports Betting, says Connecticut residents are limited to betting on local teams.

“From right now, until the tip off of the first game of the tournament, you can bet on our Connecticut teams to win the entire tournament,” says Walter.

Connecticut residents think betting is a good way to get involved in local sports.

“I think it’s a great way for people to really get invested into their teams, and just March Madness as a whole,” says Emily Reynolds.

Some reservations are still available in Sportsbook, especially for next week.

Playoffs begin on the 4th.

