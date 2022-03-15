Gov. Lamont orders flags to half-staff in honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Flags will be at half-staff Friday in honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre, Governor Ned Lamont said.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department announced the line of duty death of Captain Lamarre on March 8.

Captain Lamarre battled work-related cancer for the last several months, the department said.

He served the Rocky Hill Fire Department for 27 years.

Captain Lamarre was also a U.S. Army veteran and served as chaplain at the Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill, fire officials said.

“Captain Lamarre’s passing is a terrible reminder of the dangers firefighters face throughout their careers in the name of public service and the protection of others. First responders like Captain Lamarre embody the best of our state and our country,” Lamont said. “On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I send my condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Rocky Hill Fire Department and Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138. I ask the residents of our state to keep him and his family in your prayers.”

For information on calling hours and funeral arrangements, click here.

