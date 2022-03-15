Gov. pitches 3 savings proposals, including suspension of CT’s gas tax

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s governor proposed a gas tax holiday designed to save drivers cash in the face of escalating fuel prices.

Gov. Ned Lamont wants to slash the state gas tax by 25 cents per gallon.

For drivers who have a 20-gallon tank, that would mean they would save about $5 bucks per fill up. Those who drive something a little larger, such as a tractor trailer, they’re looking at even more savings.

When drivers look at gas prices, they can understand why so many people like the idea of a gas tax holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.46.

Suspending the tax is one of three major proposals Lamont announced on Monday designed to save residents money.

The temporary holiday could go into effect as soon as next week and last until June 30.

Lamont also called for the suspension of sales tax for all of April and free statewide bus service for one month.

He said the programs would cost the state about $100 million dollars in lost revenue, which the state can afford right now because of the current budget surplus.

State lawmakers meet one week from Wednesday and Lamont expects quick action.

“There was strong consensus that now is the time to provide immediately relief,” Lamont said during a news conference on Monday.

State Republicans said they are supportive of the governor’s proposals. They pitched going even further by eliminating the state gas for the rest of the year.

