Lawmakers aim to illustrate advantages of green legislative proposals

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are aiming to drum up support for a bill that would reduce emissions and introduce new green initiatives.

Sen. President Martin Looney, Sen. Will Haskell, other legislative leaders, transportation officials and environmental advocates scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. on Tuesday in New Haven.

The bill they’re arguing for is called Senate Bill 4, the Connecticut Clean Air Act.

The lawmakers said reducing carbon emissions and cleaning Connecticut’s air relies heavily on adjustments in the transportation industry, which is responsible for a majority of emissions in the state.

Their proposal seeks to expand rebates for electric vehicles in support of adopting the cleaner technology, would transition public transportation including school buses to electric fleets, aims to impose stricter emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles like trucks to reduce their effect on the environment, would provide funding for upgrades to traffic signals to reduce idling time and allow for more efficient travel, and would support the installation of vehicle charging stations, especially in underserved parts of the state.

Those participating in the news conference said they will discuss the advantages the legislation can have statewide, especially the improvements possible in cities like New Haven.

The site of 424 Chapel St. is located next to a highway and not far from several others. They said it’s across the street from a public magnet school in a part of the state with some of the highest asthma rates. They argue it’s an issue that can be lessened with electric buses and reduced emissions.

