Nursing home in Wallingford put patients’ safety at risk, state says

The State of Connecticut has stepped in to move nearly 100 patients from a nursing home in Wallingford.
By Matt McFarland and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The State of Connecticut has stepped in to move nearly 100 patients from a nursing home in Wallingford.

Ninety-four residents of the Quinnipiac Valley Center are being transferred out after officials said administrators and staff repeatedly failed to follow proper safety protocols.

The announcement from the state Department of Public Health was made on Monday.

The residents will be moved over the next few days.

The DPH said a number of issues resulted in what it described as an “immediate jeopardy to the health and safety of its residents.”

It said it all dated back to early February when a complaint survey exposed the alleged issues at the center. The DPH said the violations were deemed serious enough to put patients’ lives at risk.

The DPH said the nursing home was given time to fix the problems, but that the problems remained.

In fact, the state said it came up with a corrective plan which included appointing a temporary manager for the nursing facility. However, that manager reported additional issues to the DPH.

The issues included repeated medication errors, undertrained staff, failure to report incidents and a lack of infection control.

DPH staff said they have been monitoring the facility almost daily, but the state said it was no longer confident the nursing home could keep its residents safe. That’s why it took the very rare and extreme step of moving patients out of the facility.

Since it was an emergency situation, the center told families it might not be able to place their loved ones at the facility of their choice, but those with special requests were asked to call the state health department.

