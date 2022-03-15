Great Day CT
Part of I-84 west in Middlebury closed following crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of I-84 westbound in Middlebury Monday evening, the Connecticut Department of Transportation says.

According to the DOT, the highway is closed between Exits 17 and 16.

A tractor trailer and another vehicle are involved in the crash, officials say.

The crash was first reported around 8:13 p.m.

State police say there are injuries reported.

EMS and fire are responding to the crash.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Follow traffic updates here.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

