Part of I-84 west in Middlebury closed following crash

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of I-84 westbound in Middlebury Monday evening, the Connecticut Department of Transportation says.

According to the DOT, the highway is closed between Exits 17 and 16.

A tractor trailer and another vehicle are involved in the crash, officials say.

The crash was first reported around 8:13 p.m.

State police say there are injuries reported.

EMS and fire are responding to the crash.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

