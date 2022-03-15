Great Day CT
Police: Events expected to cause heavy traffic in Hartford Saturday

WFSB File
WFSB File
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Multiple events are expected to cause heavy traffic in Hartford Saturday, police say.

The city is hosting the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade that starts at 11 a.m., and Monster Jam starts at 1 p.m. at the XL Center.

“These events will result in heavier than usual vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout Downtown,” Hartford police say.

Some local streets will be closed along the parade route starting at 9:30 a.m.

“We ask that you please plan accordingly to arrive on time and enjoy the day in the City,” police said.

