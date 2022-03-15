Prescribed burns set to happen in state preserves, forests

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials announced plans to conduct prescribed burns a three locations this spring.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that, weather permitting, the burns were planned for the Matianuck Natural Area Preserve in Windsor, the Suffield Wildlife Management Area in Suffield, and the Machimoodus State Park in East Haddam.

The exact dates will be dependent on the weather and conditions.

DEEP said controlled burns are an important forest management practice. It plans and administers a number of controlled burns annually for various purposes, including maintaining grassland and shrubland habitat for species in decline in Connecticut from a loss of farmland and early successional habitat.

Fire can also help in maintaining pitch pine sand plain forest, which is one of the most imperiled ecosystems in the state, and to assist with forestry objectives such as oak regeneration, which is disturbance-dependent.

Controlled burning is a valuable tool for natural resource managers to maintain habitat and vegetative diversity, according to DEEP.

The prescribed burns will be led by the DEEP Forestry Division, with assistance by other fire-trained personnel in DEEP’s Wildlife, State Parks, and Support Services Divisions. DEEP Forestry Division personnel will employ a detailed operational and safety plan to conduct the burns to ensure effectiveness and safety. Plans have been communicated to municipal leaders and fire departments for each of the towns. Areas will be closed on the days of the different burns and signage will be posted.

People may notice rising smoke as a result of the burns and weather conditions will be monitored to minimize impact in the local areas.

